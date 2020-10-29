Healthcare clinic scheduled to be built in Willard

Medical healthcare backgrounds flat lay objects with copy space. Doctor stethoscope, medicine, laptop computer and notebook on white office table. Courtesy: gettyimages

WILLARD, Mo. — The USDA is investing $3 million in a healthcare clinic in Willard, thanks to the Trump Administration.

“Many rural Americans face challenges accessing vital medical care without traveling outside the communities they call home,” said Jeff Case, Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development state director for Missouri. “Ensuring rural residents have access to local, quality healthcare is a top priority for USDA.”

The money comes from a community facilities loan and will pay for 8,000 square feet of land.

Case says the facility will have two full-time family practice physicians, four mid-level providers, two mental health providers, and rotating specialty physicians with dedicated exam rooms.