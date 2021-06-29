Healthcare center offering free mental and physical health sessions

The pandemic has taken a toll on mental health across the world. (Getty Images)

WEST PLAINS, Mo- Ozarks Healthcare is offering five free session courses for anyone looking to improve their wellness or the connection between the body, mind, and soul starting Thursday, July 1.

The courses will be available every Thursday through the month of July. The sessions start at 10:30 to 11:30 am and are located at the West Plains Public Library Community Room located at 750 W. Broadway St. in West Plains.

The classes are open to all adults. The schedule is seen below and for more information visit https://www.ozarkshealthcare.com/services/behavioral-health/.

Week 1: Introduction to Overall Wellness- Connecting Physical and Mental Health

Week 2: Building Confidence & Believing in Change

Week 3: Making Fitness F.I.T Life

Week 4: Clearing Out the Clutter- Identifying Physical & Mental Clutter

Week 5: Finding Lasting Motivation

Due to Covid-19 space will be limited with masking required for all sessions.

There is also a workshop for youth on mental health Friday, August 20, 9 am to 2 pm at Genesis Church located at 4549 Hwy. 160 in West Plains.

There will be a workshop including the keynote presentation with two breakout sessions.

Psychological Abuse: Signs and Resources

Introduction to Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Non-Mental Health Professionals

Difficult Adults: Problem Solving and Rapport Building with Parents

Anxiety and Bad Behaviors in Children

How Kids Work: Internal vs. External Motivation

De-escalation in Youth

For registration for youths metal health workshop visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/youth-mental-health-workshop-2021-tickets-146490369639.