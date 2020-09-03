Health system offering forensic exams in rural areas

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — CoxHealth is making it easier for sexual assault victims to get a forensic exam by offering them at CoxHealth Emergency Departments (ED).

Emergency departments are offering TeleSANE exams, which are performed with virtual support from Sexual Assault Nurse Examiners (SANE) in Springfield.

“TeleSANE gives us the opportunity to provide the highest level of care to patients who have experienced a sexual assault, regardless of where they live,” said Brooke Batesel, TeleSANE coordinator/assistant forensic program coordinator. “We hope that no requires this exam, but with this service, we are available 24/7 at any CoxHealth ED.”

According to the health system, sexual assault victims would have to be transferred to facilities up to 65 miles away for an exam.

Batesel says distance wasn’t the only barrier for victims of sexual assault.

“Gas money, transportation, childcare,” said Batesel. “Because of all of those different barriers, there were a lot of patients that didn’t travel, didn’t come for the exams for many different reasons.”

Evidence is collected if the patient consents. Patients also don’t have to release their kits to the police.

“Could be blood, urine, hair, fingernail, whatever is appropriate for that specific patient,” said Batesel. “We seal that, release it to law enforcement if they have consented to that.”

Batesel says offering forensic exams, or rape kits, 24/7 in all CoxHealth Emergency Rooms will help patients get the care they deserve.

“We’re not really sure what to expect for each site specifically, but in Springfield, we serve between 150 and 200 patients with complaints for sexual assault each year,” said Batesel. “It’s important for us to be able to offer the highest level of care to each patient no matter which CoxHealth facility they present to. It’s also very rewarding to be able to provide this to patients.”

Funding for these exams came partly from over $227,000 in grant funding secured by the CoxHealth Foundation from the Missouri Department of Social Services Victims of Crime Act.

The grant helps with telehealth equipment and staffing as well as providing comfort items for victims at the time of discharge from the hospital.

Another $363,637 in grant funding came from the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, helped pay for training professionals in CoxHealth’s rural locations.