Health officials on high alert after Novel Corona-virus makes way into U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Health officials are on high alert right now after a second US patient was diagnosed with a new pneumonia-like virus.

The first case of the ‘Novel Corona-virus’ hit Seattle and has now hit the midwest.

A woman who lives in Chicago became sick a few days after she returned from a trip to China. She’s now in the hospital, recovering.

The CDC said despite hundreds of getting sick, the risk is still low in the US.

The risk is really only centered around those who have been in China recently. Still, the virus is so new it’s hard to pinpoint exact symptoms and how it’s being spread.

So far the CDC hasn’t put any travel restrictions in place, although screenings have been set up at a number of international airports.

Over 20 people have died from the virus, and hundreds more infected.

Out of the two cases in the US, both had just returned from China and did not spread it to anyone else.

Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said that means even if you are traveling or in the airport that doesn’t mean you’re at risk of getting sick.

Wall said if you do start to have any cold-like symptoms and haven’t traveled recently, there’s no need to worry. The best thing to do is just stay home, make sure you get a flu shot and wash your hands.