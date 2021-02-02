Health Department urges Greene County residents to be COVID aware on Super Bowl Sunday

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 31: An aerial view of Raymond James Stadium ahead of Super Bowl LV on January 31, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is sharing some lower-risk activities to do instead of going or hosting a Super Bowl party this Sunday.

Some activities the Health Department recommends are:

Have a small watch party with people who live in your household

Start a text group with other fans to chat about the game while watching

Have a virtual watch party with people outside of your household

Have a virtual contest for the most creative team outfit

Order take-out from a local restaurant

Share your favorite Super Bowl snack recipes with family and friends

“Because many of the traditional activities associated with Super Bowl Sunday may pose an increased risk for disease spread, in-person gatherings with people outside of your household are highly discouraged,” the Health Department states.

Springfield-Greene County Health Director Clay Goddard shared this statement below during the Springfield City Council lunch meeting Tuesday afternoon.

“I hate to be a buzzkill for the Chiefs fans in the room, but none of us should be having Super Bowl parties this weekend,” Goddard said.

If you do plan to celebrate the Super Bowl outside your home, the Health Department says it’s paramount that you wear a mask, maintain a six-foot distance, wash your hands often and stay home if you feel sick.