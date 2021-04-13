Health Department to provide information on the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Both federal and state officials have recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
The decision from the CDC and the FDA came Tuesday morning after multiple people developed blood clots. Missouri health leaders have also decided to pause the vaccine in the state until further notice.
On Tuesday afternoon, leaders from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will provide information and answer questions on the decision to pause the vaccine.
You can watch that briefing live in this story at 2 p.m.