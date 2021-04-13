Health Department to provide information on the pausing of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

FILE – In this March 25, 2021 file photo, a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a refrigerator at a clinic in Washington state. A batch of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used, the drug giant said late Wednesday, March 31, 2021. The drugmaker didn’t say how many doses were lost, and it wasn’t clear how the problem would impact future deliveries. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Both federal and state officials have recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The decision from the CDC and the FDA came Tuesday morning after multiple people developed blood clots. Missouri health leaders have also decided to pause the vaccine in the state until further notice.

On Tuesday afternoon, leaders from the Springfield-Greene County Health Department will provide information and answer questions on the decision to pause the vaccine.

