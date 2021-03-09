Health Department presents step-out measures for Springfield’s road to recovery

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be presenting options to City Council lunch on how to move Springfield forward from the pandemic.

Health Director Katie Towns will provide recommendations on what metrics could drive step-out measures.

Towns started her presentation with a look back on COVID-19 in Springfield. Towns showed many dates of key moments of the pandemic in Springfield.

Towns then gave an update on where Greene County is when it comes to COVID-19 cases. She says the seven day average of cases is around 28 and there are 42 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

She says 19.7% of Greene County has been partially vaccinated and 9.3% has been fully vaccinated.

Road to Recovery plan option:

Focusing on these main indicators Towns says will help Greene County finish strong:

7-day average COVID-19 case count

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 isolated patients

Percent of the population 16 and older that has been fully vaccinated

She told City Council there are three phases of recovery, a red, yellow, green.

Red Phase:

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Yellow Phase:

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Green Phase:

Courtesy: Springfield-Greene County Health Department

Towns says getting to the green phase will take time but she says we are on the road to this phase.

You can watch the Council lunch live here.