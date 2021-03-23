Health Department to honor lives lost from COVID-19 on the anniversary of the first death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be honoring the 422 residents who have died from COVID-19 with a day of remembrance ceremony.

According to a press release, community leaders and families of some of those lost will gather for a moment of reflection during the news briefing at Central Assembly.

The Health Department also notes that March 23 marks one year since Greene County’s first COVID-19 death.

“This is a time for reflection and remembrance,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “Our community stands in solidarity with the families of loved ones lost too soon.”

The briefing will also provide an update on a resolution that serves as the Health Department’s framework for safely reducing the City’s COVID-19 restrictions in a phased step-out plan.

During the briefing family members of those who died from COVID-19 spoke.

Tom Gammon and his son spoke on behalf of his wife Joyce Gammon who died on June 16, 2020. He urged the public to continue practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines so you don’t lose family members as they have. Gammon said Joyce had recently retired from The Kitchen, Inc.

Shelley Thornton spoke on behalf of her father, Warren Findley, who died from COVID-19 on September 11, 2020. She says he was well-known in the Springfield community.