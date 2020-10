WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — A local Health Department released a list of alternative ways to participate in Halloween this year.

The Webster County Health Department says to make trick-or-treating safer, you should avoid direct contact when possible, hand out treats outdoors or set up a station with individually wrapped treats for kids to take.

Masks are also encouraged to be worn, but a Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.

For more information, check out this flyer: