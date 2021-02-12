Health Department seeing low COVID-19 vaccine cancelations despite snow prediction

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Those scheduled to receive the COVID-19 vaccine may have a hard time getting to their appointment if the upcoming wave of snow leaves a few inches.

Kathryn Wall with the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said it’s okay to cancel by contacting the agency you set up the appointment with; the same thing goes for second doses of the vaccine.

According to the CDC, an individual can wait up to six weeks or longer than the recommended 21 or 28 days.

Wall said the pandemic helped people develop reasons to stock up on supplies and stay home so individuals will most likely be more prepared when roads are too dangerous to commute.

“I think that is one of the silver linings of this pandemic is that we’ve learned what we’re capable of, virtually,” said Wall. “We’ve learned how to do virtual school and we have learned how to work from home and do those Zoom meetings and still have the collaborations and conversation. I think it’s a real unintended consequence of all this.”

As far as vaccinations facilitated by the Health Department, Wall said they have seen very low cancelations despite the cold icy weather.