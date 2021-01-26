Health Department seeing COVID-19 case decrease in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Reports are showing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are declining in Greene County.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said the average has gone from about 220 cases a day to approximately 120.

Health director Clay Goddard said the numbers are the lowest he had seen since early November in 2020.

“While I’m encouraged by those numbers, I want to caution the community not to be over-optimistic about this,” said Goddard.

Mercy Hospital President Brent Hubbard is reporting 59 COVID-19 patients in the facility’s care, a 50% decrease since the beginning of January.

Hubbard said it brings some relief to see the decrease in cases, but a few empty COVID-19 beds doesn’t lighten the workload placed on frontline workers.

“That does not go away with our numbers decreasing,” said Hubbard. “Yes, the number is less, but it’s still an incredible emotional toll, physical toll. We’re cautiously optimistic. I think that’s really the theme.”

Goddard said the region has received more than $10,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and has administered more than 70% of them.

On Tuesday, Jan. 26, Governor Mike Parson announced a new COVID-19 vaccination dashboard to show Missouri-specific data submitted by providers across the state.

“We are excited to announce the launch of Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard. This dashboard will provide Missourians with the most up-to-date, Missouri-specific data available,” said Gov. Parson. “It is important that we provide this resource and be as transparent as possible, especially as some individuals tasked with reporting Missouri’s vaccine data often fail to report the complete picture.”

To look at the new dashboard, click here.