Health Department says two more Greene County residents have died form COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two more COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 80s

A woman in her 90s

Both individuals had underlying health conditions, and one of them was from a long-term care facility.

These deaths bring the October COVID-19 related death toll to 53 and bringing the total since March up to 130 deaths.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice,” the release says.