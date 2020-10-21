Health Department says two more Greene County residents have died form COVID-19

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two more COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 80s
  • A woman in her 90s

Both individuals had underlying health conditions, and one of them was from a long-term care facility.

These deaths bring the October COVID-19 related death toll to 53 and bringing the total since March up to 130 deaths.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice,” the release says.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now