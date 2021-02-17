Health Department says five Greene County residents have died from COVID-19 in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting that five COVID-19 related deaths were reported to them between Wednesday, February 10, and Tuesday, February 16.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A woman in her 60s

A man in his 80s

Two women in their 80s

A man in his 90s whose only risk factor was his age

Since the first reported COVID-19 death in March 2020, 404 residents have died from COVID-19, the Health Department says.

The Health Department says all five deaths occurred in February and none of them were associated with long-term care, and four had underlying health conditions.

Below are the total number of COVID-19 deaths by age:

20s: 1 death

30s: 2 deaths

40s: 7 deaths

50s: 23 deaths

60s: 48 deaths

70s: 108 deaths

80s: 130 deaths

90s: 79 deaths

100s: 6 deaths

“Today is an especially difficult day as we pass the grim milestone of 400 lives lost in the span of eleven months. We stand with the families that have had to say goodbye to a loved one too soon. Each one of these deaths has left an empty space in our community that cannot be filled. Our community can honor those lost and their families by continuing to remain vigilant and follow preventive measures to protect ourselves and our community,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.