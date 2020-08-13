Health Department says more young people are contracting COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is concerned about college students heading back to Springfield since a new majority of COVID-19 cases have been people from 20 to 29 years old.

Health director Clay Goddard says the last three weeks of cases have shown a large group of young people.

“I think there’s some concern that the demographic in particular is rejecting some of these prevention messages, so that’s a significant concern for us in the community,” said Goddard.

The Health Department says colleges and universities are a moving target when it comes to spreading the virus.

Goddard says he commends area colleges on their preparations for the start of classes, but he doesn’t deny there will be cases of COVID-19 among students.

“We need to get you to get creative and find ways to spend time with your friends that don’t mean big groups of people that are close together,” said Goddard, You need to have a plan for how you’re going to navigate this new normal.”

Despite the recent spike, Goddard says there is evidence to show masking is working to stop the virus.