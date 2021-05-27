Health Department says it’s seeing lowest vaccination rate from younger people

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is reporting it’s seeing the lowest vaccination rate for those 30-years-old and younger.

In Greene County, only 17% of residents between the ages of 21 and 30 are fully vaccinated. Plus, residents between the ages of 11 to 20-years-old are also seeing a low vaccination rate at 7.54%.

According to the Health Department, 21 to 30-year-olds in contrast are accounting for the largest portion of all cases, 25%, in a two-week period ending May 24.

Here how many residents are fully vaccinated by age group:

81 and over: 66.67%

71-80: 70.15%

61-70: 58.07%

51-60: 40.58%

41-50: 33.32%

31-40: 27.66%

21-30: 17.36%

11-20: 7.54%

Younger Americans are more likely to have a “wait and see” approach when it comes to getting vaccinated, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Health Department is offering vaccination opportunities which you can find on vaccine417.com or call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211.

Also starting today, the Health Department plans to do bi-weekly news releases to provide an overview of COVID-19 data over the last two weeks.