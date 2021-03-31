Health Department reports two new COVID-19 related deaths in March

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced two new COIVD-19 related deaths.

The Health Department says the deaths occurred in March, and they were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, March 24 and Tuesday, March 30. The two deaths were a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

Both individuals had underlying health conditions and were associated with long-term care.

These days bring the overall total to 424 Greene County residents who have died from COVID-19.