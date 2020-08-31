Health Department reports second COVID-19 death in Laclede County

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. – The Laclede County Health Department announced its second COVID-19 death in the county.

The agency was notified the on the morning of Monday August 31, 2020.

The Health Department states this person was recently diagnosed with COVID-19 and had other underlying health issues . No more personal information will be provided to “protect the identity of the family,” according to the Health Department.

The Laclede County Health Department asks county residents to monitor for symptoms and that any public activity should be considered a potential exposure risk.