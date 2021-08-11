Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County from July and August

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reports 24 new COVID-19 deaths that occurred in July and August.

According to the Health Department, the deaths were reported to the Health Department between August 4 through August 10. Of the 24, nine occurred in July. These nine new deaths bring the July death count up to 67.

The Health Department says there have been 15 deaths in the first nine days of August. The average age of recent COVID-19 Delta variant deaths is 59, while the average age of those who have died from COVID since the beginning of the pandemic is 77.

Those who died recently include:

A man in his 30s

A woman in her 30s

Three men in their 40s

Three men in their 50s

One woman in her 50s

Four men in their 60s

Four women in their 60s

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

One man in his 80s

Two women in their 80s

These deaths bring the Greene County total of 543 deaths. The Health Department says 94% of Greene County residents who have died since January were not fully vaccinated.

“Although hospitalizations and fatalities among fully vaccinated individuals are rare, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that immunocompromised individuals may have a reduced response to the COVID-19 vaccination, leaving them more susceptible to illness,” the press release states.

For more information on vaccine opportunities, click here. https://health.springfieldmo.gov/5376/Vaccine-Information