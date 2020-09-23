Health Department releases guidance on upcoming Halloween events

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has released guidance for having Halloween fun during the pandemic.

The guidance includes a list of lower-risk alternatives, how to stay safe during trick-or-treating and the three Ws, which include:

Washing hands

Wearing a mask

Watching your distance

The Health Department suggests homes give out candy earlier to families with children five years of age or younger and make individual packages of candy for kids instead of using a communal bowl.

When trunk-or-treating, cars should park at least one parking space away from each other and entrances should be monitored to ensure groups are appropriately spaced.

According to the Health Department, masks should be worn even during outdoor activities and hand sanitizer should be used before entering an event.

The Health Department has a full list on its website of all the different safety precautions people can take during Halloween.