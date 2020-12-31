Health Department provides COVID-19 vaccines to healthcare workers at clinics, hospice workers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is partnering with Jordan Valley Community Health Center to vaccinate healthcare workers who are not affiliated with a major healthcare system or long-term care facilities.

“These are for patient-facing, healthcare workers who are at high-risk exposure to COVID-19,” explained Nancy Yoon, chief medical officer at the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, “so people who would be in a smaller clinic, independent clinics. Could also be home healthcare or hospice workers.”

Yoon said these workers still fall under phase one-a of Missouri’s four phases.

“We’re hoping to vaccinate about 200 people,” said Yoon. “We’ve already had lists of healthcare workers in some of these facilities as well as long-term care and we’ve already been reaching out to them to tell them about the event and get them scheduled.”

These are frontline workers who take care of COVID-19 patients, so they are exposing themselves every day.

“If they were to become infected, they may have to stay home and they would decrease the ability of hospitals and clinics to take care of our patients,” said Yoon. “It’s very important for these people who are in a really critical role that we protect them, so they can continue doing their jobs.”

The patients will receive the Pfizer vaccine, and this is a continuous process.

“We are working eventually to vaccinate the entire population,” said Yoon. “So as we get more of the vaccine we’ll continue to distribute it in a priority fashion to make sure people who are most at risk can receive the vaccine first,” Yoon said.

The health department will continue to offer the vaccine in the coming weeks.

If you are unable to go on Dec. 31, there will be more opportunities in the future.