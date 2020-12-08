Health Department is “extremely concerned” for those who attended an event at James River Church

OZARK, Mo.- The Christian County Health Department has issued a statement regarding a high-capacity event held at James River Church in Ozark over the weekend.

The Health Department says it has been in contact with the City of Ozark and that the city plans to investigate, enforce, and educate violators of the ordinance.

“The lack of regard for the masking ordinance and therefore its fellow community members by this venue and its occupants is not condoned by the CCHD,” a press release states.

CCHD says the county has seen an overwhelming rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks and an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

“CCHD is extremely concerned about the health and well-being of all our community members and particularly those who attended the high-capacity event over the weekend,” the Health Department stated.

The Health Department says if you attended the event at James River, you need to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14-days from the event date and seek medical attention if symptoms develop.