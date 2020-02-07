Health department in Greene County takes extra steps to fight the flu

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — New precautions are in place to fight the flu in Greene County.

The health department is asking people with minor respiratory symptoms to manage their illness at home, rather than visiting a clinic.

Those symptoms would include things like a cough, runny nose and fever.

Also, CoxHealth and Mercy are now asking people with those symptoms to not visit hospital patients.

If you have those symptoms and do go to a hospital, you’re being asked to use masks and hand sanitizer available at entrances.