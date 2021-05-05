Health Department hosts webinar on how to talk to those with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

A nurse prepares a dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against the new coronavirus to be injected at the Andras Josa Teaching Hospital in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (Attila Balazs/MTI via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is hosting a Vaccine Champions webinar to give ideas and advice to talk to those about hesitancy against getting a COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar is called “How to Talk to Other About the Vaccine,” and is on May 5, from 11-12 p.m.

If you’re interested in watching the webinar you can register here.

A Vaccine Champion is an individual who wants to talk to someone about their vaccine hesitancy. Each individual will be provided online support and resources.

To become a Vaccine Champion you can join the 417 vaccine group or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.