Health Department hosts webinar on how to talk to those with COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department is hosting a Vaccine Champions webinar to give ideas and advice to talk to those about hesitancy against getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
The webinar is called “How to Talk to Other About the Vaccine,” and is on May 5, from 11-12 p.m.
If you’re interested in watching the webinar you can register here.
A Vaccine Champion is an individual who wants to talk to someone about their vaccine hesitancy. Each individual will be provided online support and resources.
To become a Vaccine Champion you can join the 417 vaccine group or email coronavirus@springfieldmo.gov.