Springfield health leaders discuss rising COVID-19 cases, importance of vaccinations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be discussing a rise in COVID-19 cases in Greene County and the importance of vaccinating everyone 12 and older.

The briefing is being held at the Discovery Center in downtown Springfield. The executive director of the Discovery Center plans to discuss how the organization is working to prevent disease spread among staff and patrons.

During the briefing Health Department Director Katie Towns says 62% of Greene County is unvaccinated and there are 76 patients in Springfield hospitals.

Towns says those who are vaccinated can still spread the disease. She encourages anyone who is showing symptoms to still get tested even if vaccinated.

Some stats from the Health Department: