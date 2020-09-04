Health Department discusses prevention measures for holiday weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield – Greene County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update and discusses prevention measures people should take for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of Friday, September 4, Greene County has had 3794 positive COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard says a big driver in the community’s positive cases is ages 18-22. There have been 286 new cases in this age group in one week.

Over the holiday weekend the community needs to remember to wash their hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.

