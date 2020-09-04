Health Department discusses prevention measures for holiday weekend

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield – Greene County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update and discusses prevention measures people should take for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of Friday, September 4, Greene County has had 3794 positive COVID-19 cases and 36 deaths.

Health Department Director Clay Goddard says a big driver in the community’s positive cases is ages 18-22. There have been 286 new cases in this age group in one week.

Over the holiday weekend the community needs to remember to wash their hands, wear a mask, and watch your distance.

You can watch the live stream below.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now