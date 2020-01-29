Health department confirms Stockton students exposed to mumps

STOCKTON, Mo.– The Cedar County Health Department alerted the Stockton School District to the fact that some of its students were exposed to the mumps virus. The school district released the information on Facebook Tuesday (01/28/19).

The school district was careful to mention these students do not have confirmed mumps cases, but have simply been exposed to the illness.

The Stockton superintendent says there are policies in place should the district see an outbreak.

Some mumps symptoms include:

swelling of one or more salivary glands

headache

flu-like body aches

lack of appetite

The incubation period for the mumps is 16 to 18 days.

Concerned parents should call their child’s school tomorrow. You can contact the district at 417-276-5143 ext. 222.