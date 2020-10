SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 80s

A woman in her 100s whose only risk factor was her age

Both individuals were associated with long-term care, and only one had underlying health conditions.

The Health Department says 66 deaths have been reported in October, and 143 people have died of the virus since March.