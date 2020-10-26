Health Department announces two new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two new Greene County residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, the two who died were:

  • A woman in her 60s
  • A woman in her 80s

Both women had underlying health conditions and were associated with long-term care.

These two deaths bring the reported deaths for October to 62 and 139 total deaths since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the release states.

