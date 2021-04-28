Health Department announces two new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that there have been two new deaths related to COVID-19.

According to a press release, the two deaths were reported to the Health Department between Wednesday, April 21 and Tuesday, April 27.

Those who died were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s. One person had underlying health conditions, and the other was associated with long-term care. Both deaths did occur in April.

These deaths bring the Greene County total to 429.

The Health Department says in April, there have been 508 cases reported so far, with 102 of the cases reported to the Health Department last week.