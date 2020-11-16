Health Department announces two new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were two men in their 80s. Both men had underlying health conditions and were part of a long-term care facility.

These two deaths bring the county total in November to 24, and the overall total deaths to 178 since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the press release states.

