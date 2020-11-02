Health Department announces two new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced two new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, the two who died were:

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 90s

The Health Department says both cases had underlying health conditions and were associated with a long-term care facility.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the Health Department says.

These are the first two deaths for November, bringing the total death count to 156 since March.