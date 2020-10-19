Health Department announces three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced three new COVID-19 related deaths.
According to a press release, those who died were:
- A man in his 50s
- A woman in her 40s
- A man in his 70s
The man in his 50s had no underlying health conditions. The other two did have underlying conditions, and one of those deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.
These deaths bring the county total to 47 deaths in October and 124 total since March.
“These latest deaths are a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.