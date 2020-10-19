Health Department announces three new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced three new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 50s
  • A woman in her 40s
  • A man in his 70s

The man in his 50s had no underlying health conditions. The other two did have underlying conditions, and one of those deaths was associated with a long-term care facility.

These deaths bring the county total to 47 deaths in October and 124 total since March.

“These latest deaths are a somber reminder of the dangerous nature of COVID-19. Lives quite literally depend on us wearing our masks, washing our hands and watching our distance,” stated Director of Health Clay Goddard.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now