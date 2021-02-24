Health Department announces ten new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported to them between Wednesday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 23.
According to a press release, those who died were:
- Two men in their 70s
- Two women in their 70s
- Two women in their 80s
- Two men in their 90s
- Two women in their 90s
Five of the ten deaths occurred in January, and the other five occurred in February. Eight of the individuals were associated with long-term care, and all of them had underlying health conditions.
These deaths bring the Greene County total to 414 COVID-19 related deaths.