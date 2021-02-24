Health Department announces ten new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department says ten new COVID-19 deaths were reported to them between Wednesday, February 17 and Tuesday, February 23.

According to a press release, those who died were:

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

Two women in their 80s

Two men in their 90s

Two women in their 90s

Five of the ten deaths occurred in January, and the other five occurred in February. Eight of the individuals were associated with long-term care, and all of them had underlying health conditions.

These deaths bring the Greene County total to 414 COVID-19 related deaths.