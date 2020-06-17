Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 exposures in the community on Wednesday June 17.

The individual visited the following places prior to being diagnosed:

Friday, June 5: Ebbets Field at 1027 E Walnut from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked, sat outside)

Saturday, June 6: HomeGoods at 3333 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)

Sunday, June 7: Two cases attended a candlelight vigil in downtown Springfield around 9 p.m. (both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

Tuesday, June 9: Michelle Nails & Spa at 1550 E Battlefield from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)

Friday, June 12: Barnes & Noble at 3055 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say you do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The Health Department asks if you do develop symptoms, please seek medical attention.

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here, provided by the Health Department.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Springfield-Greene County website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.