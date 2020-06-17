Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 exposures in the community on Wednesday June 17.
The individual visited the following places prior to being diagnosed:
- Friday, June 5: Ebbets Field at 1027 E Walnut from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked, sat outside)
- Saturday, June 6: HomeGoods at 3333 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
- Sunday, June 7: Two cases attended a candlelight vigil in downtown Springfield around 9 p.m. (both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
- Tuesday, June 9: Michelle Nails & Spa at 1550 E Battlefield from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
- Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
- Friday, June 12: Barnes & Noble at 3055 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say you do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
The Health Department asks if you do develop symptoms, please seek medical attention.
A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here, provided by the Health Department.
For more information about COVID-19, visit the Springfield-Greene County website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.