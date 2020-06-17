Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 exposures in the community on Wednesday June 17.

The individual visited the following places prior to being diagnosed:

  • Friday, June 5: Ebbets Field at 1027 E Walnut from 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
    (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked, sat outside)
  • Saturday, June 6: HomeGoods at 3333 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, not masked)
  • Sunday, June 7: Two cases attended a candlelight vigil in downtown Springfield around 9 p.m. (both infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)
  • Tuesday, June 9: Michelle Nails & Spa at 1550 E Battlefield from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)
  • Thursday, June 11: Walmart Supercenter at 3315 S Campbell between 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. (infectious but not symptomatic, masked)
  • Friday, June 12: Barnes & Noble at 3055 S Glenstone from 1 p.m. to 1:15 p.m. (infectious and symptomatic, masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say you do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea  

The Health Department asks if you do develop symptoms, please seek medical attention.    

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here, provided by the Health Department.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Springfield-Greene County website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.

