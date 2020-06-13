Health Department announces potential COVID-19 exposures in Springfield

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — The Springfield-Greene County Health Department announced new potential COVID-19 exposures in the community on Saturday, June 13.

According to the Health Department, three positive individuals visited the following locations prior to being diagnosed:

Thursday, June 4: Kearney St Café at 1324 W. Kearney around lunchtime for about 20 minutes (two infectious, one symptomatic, one not, neither masked)

(two infectious, one symptomatic, one not, neither masked) Friday, June 5: Cedars West at 513 N West Bypass around 11:30 p.m. for about an hour and a half (infectious but not symptomatic, not masked)

(infectious but not symptomatic, not masked) Saturday, June 6: Cedars West at 513 N West Bypass around 4 p.m. for about 20 minutes (two infectious, one symptomatic, one not, neither masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms. They say you do not need to self-quarantine or isolate unless symptoms develop.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

The Health Department asks if you do develop symptoms, please seek medical attention.

A timeline of all known potential community exposures in the last 14 days is available here, provided by the Health Department.

For more information about COVID-19, visit the Springfield-Greene County website at health.springfieldmo.gov/coronavirus.