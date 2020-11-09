Health Department announces one new COVID-19 related death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced one new COVID-19 related death.

The person who died was a man in his 80s. The man had underlying health conditions and was not associated with long-term care.

This death brings the November total of 18 deaths with a Greene County total since March of 172 deaths.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice,” a press release states.