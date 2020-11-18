Health Department announces nine residents have died from COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced nine people have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A woman in her 50s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s

All nine individuals had underlying health conditions and were not associated with long-term care.

These nine deaths bring the November total to 34 and 188 total deaths in Greene County since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence, and sacrifice,” the release states.

