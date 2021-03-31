Health Department announces new regional vaccine call center

This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department will be launching a regional call center to connect residents of southwest Missouri with COVID-19 vaccination appointments in their area.

The call center will be made possible due to a partnership with other public health agencies in the Ozarks.

If you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine or want to schedule an appointment, you can call (417) 874-1211.

The health departments involved include:

Christian County Health Department

Dade County Health Department

Hickory County Health Department

Jasper County Health Department

Lawrence County Health Department

Polk County Health Center

Stone County Health Department

Webster County Health Department

Residents of these or other counties can call to get registered and scheduled for appointments in these areas, the Health Department says.

“The effects of this virus extend beyond the county line, so our approach to fighting it should as well,” said Acting Health Director Katie Towns. “The Southwest Missouri COVID-19 Call Center represents a collaborative step forward in the effort to return the entire region to a sense of normalcy.”

All participating health departments will be using the Missouri Vaccine Navigator for vaccine registration and scheduling.