Health Department announces new COVID-19 death in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced another COVID-19 death related to a long-term care facility.

According to a press release, the woman was in her 90s with underlying health conditions.

“Long-term care facilities are required to notify the families of all residents when there is a positive case in the facility and when a death occurs,” the release states.

So far, there have been six COVID-19 related deaths in September, with an overall total of 36 Greene County residents who have died from the disease.

