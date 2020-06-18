Health department announces new community exposures to COVID-19 in Stone and Taney County

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Stone and Taney County Health Departments released new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as they were recently visited by a person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.
The individual traveled to Taney and Stone counties and visited the following locations while symptomatic. The individual later returned to their home county where they tested positive for COVID.
The individual visited the following places:
- Manday June 15, Panera at 10 a.m. (unmasked)
- Monday June 15, Silver Dollar City (masked)
The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.
The Health Department said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
- Fever or chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue
- Muscle or body aches
- Headache
- New loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea or vomiting
- Diarrhea
If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.