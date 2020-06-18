Health department announces new community exposures to COVID-19 in Stone and Taney County

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

TANEY COUNTY, Mo.– Stone and Taney County Health Departments released new locations where potential exposures to COVID-19 could have occurred, as they were recently visited by a person, who was later diagnosed with COVID-19.

The individual traveled to Taney and Stone counties and visited the following locations while symptomatic. The individual later returned to their home county where they tested positive for COVID.

The individual visited the following places:

Manday June 15, Panera at 10 a.m. (unmasked)

Monday June 15, Silver Dollar City (masked)

The Health Department says anyone who was at these locations on these dates is at low risk for contracting COVID-19 but should monitor for symptoms.

The Health Department said this is an important reminder for everyone to interact with the community and environment carefully and to stay home if you feel sick.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea



If symptoms do develop, seek medical attention.