Health Department announces four new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced four new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A woman in her 60s

A man in his 60s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 90s

All four were had underlying health conditions, and three were associated with long-term care.

Greene County now has a total of 220 deaths since March, with 24 deaths being reported in December.

“Sadly, this disease is impacting our entire community – not just older adults or those who live in long-term care. Since the beginning of November, 62% of deaths occurred in individuals not associated with long term care and in the last month, the average age of those who have died has dropped. In October, the average age was 81. In November, it was 75, as we saw those in younger age groups—including in their 40s—pass away, demonstrating that we are all vulnerable,” the release states.