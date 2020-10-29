Health Department announces five new COVID-19 related deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced five new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday.

According to a press release, the five who died were:

  • A man in his 50s
  • A woman in her 60s
  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A woman in her 70s

The Health Department says all five had underlying health conditions, and two of them were associated with a long-term care facility.

These five deaths now make the October death report total to 71 and 148 total deaths since March.

