Health Department announces five new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced five new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 80s
  • A man in his 80s

All five had underlying health conditions, and two were associated with a long-term care facility.

These five deaths bring the November total for Greene County to 17 with a county total of 171 since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the release states.

