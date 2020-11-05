Health Department announces five new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced five new COVID-19 related deaths Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 80s

All five had underlying health conditions, and two were associated with a long-term care facility.

These five deaths bring the November total for Greene County to 17 with a county total of 171 since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the release states.