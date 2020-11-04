Health Department announces five new COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that five more residents have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 60s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s

All five had underlying health conditions, and one person was associated with a long-term care facility.

These five deaths bring the November death toll to 12 and 166 since March.

“Nobody is immune to COVID-19-we are all vulnerable to it, but we know some will suffer much more severe outcomes. We share a collective responsibility to fight this disease that will require patience, diligence and sacrifice,” the release states.

