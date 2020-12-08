Health Department announces eight new COVID-19 deaths in Greene County, ending daily death announcements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced eight new COVID-19 related deaths.

According to a press release, those who died were:

  • A man in his 60s
  • A woman in her 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 70s
  • A man in his 80s

The Health Department states all eight had underlying health conditions, and none of them were associated with long-term care.

So far, there have been 51 deaths in December, with a county total of 247. The Health Department says October is still the deadliest month with 77 deaths with December and September (47 deaths) and November (42 deaths) following.

The Springfield-Greene County Health Department also shared that this is the last daily COVID-19 death notice. Going forward, the department will report weekly death totals every Wednesday, beginning December 16, for the previous seven days.

“Reporting weekly numbers will provide our community a more comprehensive and consistent view of trends with those lost to COVID-19. We will be updating our dashboard to include more data on deaths, as well,” the release states.

Below are the number of deaths by each age group in Greene County:

  • 40s: 5 deaths
  • 50s: 11 deaths
  • 60s: 33 deaths
  • 70s: 73 deaths
  • 80s: 77 deaths
  • 90s: 46 deaths
  • 100s: 2 deaths

“We all play a part in prevention,” the Health Department says.

