Health Department announces 35 new COVID-19 cases in Christian County over the weekend

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County Health Department says it received 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
Christian County has a total of 493 cases of the virus with 461 confirmed, 32 probable and one death.
The health Department t is currently monitoring 192 active cases. Six Christian County residents remain hospitalized with three individuals on a ventilator.
The Health Department is asking individuals to wear a mask because it is possible to have COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include:
·Fever or chills
· Cough
· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
· Fatigue
· Muscle or body aches
· Headache
· New loss of taste or smell
· Sore throat
· Congestion or runny nose