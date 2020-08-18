Health Department announces 35 new COVID-19 cases in Christian County over the weekend

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. – Christian County Health Department says it received 35 confirmed COVID-19 cases over the weekend.

Christian County has a total of 493 cases of the virus with 461 confirmed, 32 probable and one death.

The health Department t is currently monitoring 192 active cases. Six Christian County residents remain hospitalized with three individuals on a ventilator.

The Health Department is asking individuals to wear a mask because it is possible to have COVID-19 without experiencing any symptoms.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include:

·Fever or chills

· Cough

· Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue

· Muscle or body aches

· Headache

· New loss of taste or smell

· Sore throat

· Congestion or runny nose