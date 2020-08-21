Health Department announces 29 COVID-19 cases in two days in Christian County

The following is a press release from the Christian County Health Department:

Christian County Health Department received twenty-nine (29) new COVID-19 cases over the past

two (2) days. Christian County has a total of five-hundred fifty-two (552) cases (five-hundred

twenty-one (521) confirmed and thirty-one (31) probable). The health department is currently

monitoring one-hundred ninety-three (193) active cases. Christian County has two (2) COVID-19

related deaths.

Of the five-hundred fifty-two (552) total number of cases reported in Christian County, fifty-six (56)

cases were reported between March 17th and June 30, 2020. During the month of July the health

department received two-hundred thirty-eight (238) additional cases. So far, during the month of

August, the health department has received an additional two-hundred fifty-eight (258) new cases.

Of the five-hundred fifty-two (552) total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Christian County

since March 17th, nineteen (19) individuals have been hospitalized. At this time, eight (8) Christian

County residents remain hospitalized with two (2) of those individuals currently on a ventilator.

Not all of the hospitalized individuals had co-morbidities that contributed to their hospitalization.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include: · Fever or chills · Cough · Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

· Fatigue · Muscle or body aches · Headache · New loss of taste or smell · Sore throat · Congestion or

runny nose

Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should stay home and seek medical attention.

The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. The health

department is urging all community members to wear a face mask during instances where staying

more than six feet away from others is a challenge. The correct use of a face mask (having the face

mask fully covering your mouth and nose) and the consistent use of a face mask will offer

protection to people around you, especially those who are at higher risk of getting sick. Please keep

in mind that you may be infected with COVID-19 without realizing it, so wearing a face mask

correctly and consistently significantly reduces the risk that you will spread the virus to others

unknowingly.