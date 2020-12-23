Health Department announces 22 COVID-19 related deaths, says December is the deadliest month for Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 22 new COVID-19 related deaths from December 16-22nd.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 50s

A woman in her 50s

Two men in their 60s

A woman in her 60s

Two men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

A man in his 80s

Three women in their 80s

A man in his 90s

Seven women in their 90s

A woman in her 100s

The Health Department says December is now Greene County’s deadliest month for COVID-19, with 86 deaths reported. These deaths now bring the county total to 282 deaths.

According to the press release, 14 of the individuals who died were associated with long-term care, and all 22 had underlying health conditions.

The release also states Greene County has surpassed 20,000 total COVID-19 cases reported. So far, a total of 20,017 has been reported.

“Passing the unfortunate milestone of 20,000 COVID-19 cases is a reminder that when people gather together, people get sick. And when people get sick, our hospitals see more patients–then, tragically, more deaths result,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We are closer to the finish line with each day that passes, but how we celebrate will determine our path to finishing strong.”