Health Department announces 19 COVID-19 related deaths in Greene County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced that 19 more people have died from COVID-19.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 40s

A man in his 60s

A woman in her 60s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A woman in her 70s

A man in his 70s

A man in his 70s

A woman in her 80s

A woman in her 80s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

A woman in her 90s

The Health Department states all 19 people had underlying health conditions, and 17 were associated with long-term care.

“The Health Department reports deaths on the weekday that they were reported to us by hospitals, long-term care facilities or the Greene County Medical Examiner’s office. There is generally a delay from the date of death to the day they are reported, as circumstances are reviewed to ensure that COVID-19 is deemed to be a substantial contributor to the death. There are no set timeframes for how long those reviews last, as each circumstance is unique,” the department states.

These 19 deaths bring the county total to 239 in Greene County, with 43 deaths in December.

“The stark and sobering reality is that we are losing people in our community daily to this virus. We must all act with responsible empathy and be willing to make small sacrifices now so that our community can finish strong. We need to do everything we can to prevent the spread of this illness, especially for those most vulnerable,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard.