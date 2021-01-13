Health Department announces 18 COVID-19 deaths in Greene County since last Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has announced 18 COVID-19 related deaths from Wednesday, January 6 through Tuesday, January 12.

According to a press release, those who died were:

A man in his 50s who had no underlying health conditions

Three women in their 50s

A man in his 60s

Two women in their 60s (one had no underlying health conditions)

Five men in their 70s

Two women in their 70s

A man in his 80s

A man in his 90s

Two women in their 90s

These 18 deaths bring the Greene County total to 327 since March 2020, and 30 deaths reported in January.

Seven of the 18 were associated with long-term care, and 16 had underlying health conditions.

“The fight against COVID-19 in our community is not over. Conquering this virus requires us to be mindful of our actions and carefully evaluate our decisions,” said Director of Health Clay Goddard. “We have the power to save lives simply by wearing a mask, washing our hands, avoiding group gatherings and staying home when we are sick.”